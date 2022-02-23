Residents of quiet Yorkshire estate shocked after Google Earth reveals road created in shape of male genitalia

Long-time residents of a housing estate in the former pit village of Great Houghton were shocked to learn their road formed the shape of a penis.

Satellite images show Norfolk Road in Barnsley closely resembles male genitalia - and many locals had no idea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they say the phallic-shaped street has so far not had a negative effect on house prices - which have experienced growth in recent years.

The image that revealed the unusual shape of the road

The owner of a local pub - the Sandhill Tavern - said they were not even aware that the birds-eye view of the area looked like their premises was being “urinated on.”

They said the revelation had not been a big topic of conversation as it "wasn't that kind of village."

One former resident, who asked not to be named, also said he expected house prices to still continue to rise after the discovery.

He explained that over the last few years local home sales had “rocketed”, and he expected more "sudden growth" over the next few years.

He said: "They’ve just gone up and up. Over the last couple of years, they’ve rocketed.

“I don’t think this would affect that growth - at least not in a negative way.”

The genitalia-shaped streets that curve around the houses were first discovered by eagle-eyed social media users.

Chris Kelly, who shared a screenshot of the street from above, quipped: “Town planners in Yorkshire didn't think anybody would notice...”

A fellow Twitter user joked: "Won't be drinking in the Sandhill Tavern any time soon."

But the owner of the boozer said no-one had raised it with them in the pub.

He said: “I’ve never heard anybody mention it – and it looks like a penis from above? Wow!

“I’ve not really noticed. We’ve never had anybody mention it to us in the pub. I don’t think anyone has looked on Google maps.

“It’s a weird situation! I’ve never given it any thought as I didn’t know. I think everyone would be more or less in the same boat and wouldn’t have noticed.