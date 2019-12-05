Incredible throwback photo shows snowdrifts which left a North York Moors village cut off in 2010

A teacher has shared astonishing photos which show just how harsh the winter of 2010-11 was in the North York Moors National Park.

Heavy snowfall hit most of the UK in late November and continued into December, with knee-high drifts in many urban areas.

The village was totally cut off

On high ground, the snow was even deeper, and many villages in the Dales and North York Moors were completely cut off.

Iron Age shield found in Pocklington is one of the most significant ancient discoveries made this millennium

The temperature dropped to as low as -16 degrees in moorland areas.

Andrew Wappat took these photos of the top of Sandhill Bank near Commondale nine years ago.

"We were completely cut off. However cold it feels at the moment, 2010 was ridiculous!", said the headteacher, who works at a secondary academy on Teesside.

Two men found dead on boat moored on the River Ouse in York

Jenny Mooney, another North York Moors resident, replied:-

"Remember it well. I got to work and back in Barnard Castle every day. Some scary journeys, but absolutely beautiful. Still haven’t got a four-wheel drive!"

The winter of 2010-11

December 2010 was the coldest since 1910, and possibly since before 1659, although official records don't stretch back that far.

There was snowfall on November 24 that turned out to be the most widespread for 17 years, and the earliest since 1993. The Peak District and Sheffield were particularly badly hit, recording 30 inches of snow.