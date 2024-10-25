Noise made by holidaymakers staying in a small holiday park would disrupt neighbours in a sleepy East Riding hamlet, a planning inspector has ruled.

Developers appealed to the Planning Inspectorate after East Riding Council refused plans to develop a field opposite The Bay Horse at Arnold.

There are already seven static caravans outside the pub, but The Bay Horse wanted to put up 12 more in the field and change the use of the land to a caravan site.

The proposals sparked 320 letters of objection and just 30 in support when they were submitted to East Riding Council.

Two similar applications in March 2022 and October 2023 had already been refused.

Planning Inspector A Berry said the existing static caravans together with the new proposals "would cumulatively result in a significant amount of holiday accommodation when compared to the relatively small size of Arnold", which has just 30 houses, and "would adversely affect the settlement’s character".

The inspector said the caravans would have an outside deck, encouraging people to spend time outside.

He acknowledged that East Riding Council had raised no objections over potential noise and disturbance but said he had come to a different view.

He said holidaymakers "tend to have a carefree attitude and would not have a sense of accountability to the occupiers of neighbouring properties" and there would be no onsite manager, with the existing static caravans operated by a third party, rather than the pub.

He said: "Consequently, the comings and goings, noise levels and general disturbance caused by the large number of guests that could occupy the 12 static caravans would likely be of an intensity that would harm the quietness and tranquillity of the surrounding area and the living conditions of the occupiers of neighbouring properties."

The clerk to Riston parish council said people would be hoping that it would be the end of applications for the field, adding: “A lot of residents were against this.

"It’s such a small place and it would really spoil the natural beauty – caravans aren’t the nicest looking things.

"People will be pleased with this common-sense decision.”

It comes amid concern at the amount of industrial development in the area, including a huge solar farm covering 2,000 acres, which will cover vast tracts of farmland with thousands of solar panels.

RWE's solar farm has been earmarked to cover an area stretching from northwest of Leven and taking in land between the villages of Tickton, Riston, Wawne, Weel and Woodmansey.

Currently in its “Targeted Consultation" stage, it will eventually be submitted to the Energy Secretary Ed Miliband for approval.

