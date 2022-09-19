The Queen’s funeral began at 11am on September 19 and was held at Westminster Abbey, which was consecrated nearly a thousand years ago.

William the Conqueror was crowned at the Abbey in December 1066 following his victory during the Battle of Hastings which occurred in October that year.

Westminster Abbey was the venue of many royal weddings since 1100 and the burial site for more than 3,000 people, including prominent figures in history and at least 16 monarchs. Queen Elizabeth II will be the next monarch buried at Westminster Abbey.

Members of the congregation sing hymns at Westminster Abbey. (Pic credit: Richard Pohle / Getty Images)

Is Westminster Abbey open to the public?

Normally it is, yes, however, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the church is closed for tours and paid visits until Friday, September 23 2022.

For those who have bought tickets online to visit the Abbey between September 9 and September 22, you will be refunded in full.

Your original tickets will not be valid in the future and cannot be used for visiting the Abbey. You will need to buy new tickets if you would still like to visit the Abbey. They will be available to purchase via the Westminster Abbey website from September 21.

You can usually buy tickets to visit the Abbey and explore the rich history of the ancient church.

What are Westminster Abbey’s opening times?

The Abbey will be open again on Wednesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 22 from 9.30am to 3.30pm for those who would like to visit the location of the state funeral for The Queen.

There is no charge and no booking is necessary. You will, however, not be able to fully tour the Abbey on these days and some areas will be closed.

Normal opening hours for the public are from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 9.30am to 6pm on Wednesdays throughout the year.

How much are entry tickets to Westminster Abbey?

For adults tickets cost £25, for adults aged 65 and over and students tickets cost £22.