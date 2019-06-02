FERRARIS and Lamborghinis were among supercars on display at the annual Italian Car and Motorbike Rally at Newby Hall near Ripon.

The rally on Sunday (June 2) saw more than 300 Italian cars and motorbikes roll into in the grounds of Newby Hall.

The rally, which is organised jointly by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and Newby Hall, is a celebration and major gathering for enthusiasts and owners of all new and classic Italian Cars and motorcycles.

Italian car marques on display included Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Fiat, Lancia, Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Bugatti, De Tomaso, Pagani, and Iso.

Italian bikes were on display from manufacturers including Aprilia, Benelli, Bimota, Cagiva, Ducati, Laverda, Moto Guzzi, Morini and MV Agusta.

And there were also Vespa and Lambretta scooters at the rally.

Organiser Colin Metcalfe, secretary of the Yorkshire region of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club, said: "It was a pleasure to be back for our annual Italian car and bike rally here at Newby Hall.

"A row of 15 gleaming Ferraris always pleases the crowds but the aficionados were wowed by a 1931 Alfa 6C.

"This year is the 25th anniversary of the Alfa 145/146 series and this was the featured marque this year.

"Arnold Clarke brought along a great display of the current up to date Alfa Romeo models and happily the rain held off until 3 pm.”

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said “It was a pleasure to welcome the Italian cars and bikes back once again.

"They enjoyed the parkland and came at a wonderful time to see the gardens. The smell of Italian coffee and pizza on the showfield gave a very continental feel to the day, unfortunately we had some very British weather from 3pm."

