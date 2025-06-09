'I've fostered almost 200 children over 40 years - and don't plan on retiring yet'

An ‘inspiring’ foster carer from Yorkshire has celebrated four decades of making a difference to the lives of local children and young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since starting her fostering journey Brenda Whitworth, from Dewsbury, has given almost 200 children and young people a place to call home and provided them with the love, care and support they need to thrive.

Her incredible achievements were recognised last year with an invitation to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace and, more recently, at a foster carer celebration event organised by Kirklees Council.

Now aged 74, Brenda has no plans to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury's Brenda Whitworth has fostered nearly 200 children since becoming a carer for the council four decades ago.

Reflecting on her years of fostering, Brenda said: “I knew someone who fostered and thought that’s a really nice thing to do. I wanted to do something to benefit others, we discussed it as a family, and I thought I would give it a go. Here we are 40 years later.

“My family held a surprise party to celebrate me fostering for 40 years and there were so many children I looked after that came, now adults. It’s a way of life for me now. I adopted two children as well.

“Fostering can be challenging, but also very rewarding. The rewards outweigh the challenges. My supervising social workers have been there for me when I have had hard times and they helped me through it, they have been a good support to me. They have been with me through it all.

“It is nice when you get children coming back as adults, they keep in touch. The little one who is in my house now is a child of my foster son and is like my grandchild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have time, love and patience, go for it, it is very rewarding. When they come back to you as adults you realise you have helped a lot in their lives, I would encourage people to do it.”

A recent fostering celebration event brought together the council’s family of foster carers, along with their friends and family, to recognise and thank them for their new or ongoing commitment to helping the local children and young people they care for.

Also in attendance were Coun Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for children’s services, and Tom Brailsford, executive director for children and families, who presented milestone certificates to the foster carers.

Coun Kendrick said: “It was a pleasure to share in this celebration of the council’s foster carers. Brenda’s dedication to helping local children and young people is an inspiration to us all. Indeed, all our foster carers deserve our recognition and heartfelt thanks for supporting vulnerable youngsters when they need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our local foster carers offer safe, nurturing environments and guidance, helping children build confidence and trust. Because our carers live locally, our children get to stay in a familiar area which is close to family, friends and school. Many foster carers go on to develop life-long relationships with those they have cared for.”

The event coincided with Foster Care Fortnight, which highlights the positive work of existing carers and encourages others to consider fostering.

Councillor Kendrick added: “We’re looking for more people to step forward and foster for Kirklees Council.

“There are some myths about who can or can’t foster, but applications are considered on their own merits. If you can provide a safe, loving home and have a spare bedroom, the likelihood is you could do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are huge benefits to being a registered foster carer with the council. You can expect full training, expert support and a payment and benefits package. You won’t be on your own. You’ll become part of a wider team who know local children and work together to give them the best start in life.”