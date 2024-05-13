Hollywood superstar Jack Black posed for selfies with starstruck fans who were left shocked after seeing the A-lister taking a stroll through a Yorkshire.

Mathew Evans, 21, says he was coming out of a Wetherspoons in Leeds, when he saw the School of Rock star walking down the street.

The American actor was performing in the city's First Direct Arena on May 11 as part of rock duo Tenacious D on their 'The Spicy Meatball Tour.'

Mathew, an electrician, says Jack was more than happy to have photos with him and his friend but 'didn't want the attention' from anyone else.

He said: "I came out of Wetherspoons with my mate and saw someone with a bright top on, we thought it was strange so gave him a double look.

"We then looked at him again, looked at each other and realised it was him.

"We didn't know he was on tour but we heard his American accent and we knew it was him so asked for a picture.

"I told him that I loved his films and to keep everything up, and he said thank you mate and carried on walking because he didn't want the attention.