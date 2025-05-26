Jane Austen: Helen Fielding on how Pride and Prejudice author was a 'master novelist' - 'I stole her plot for Bridget Jones'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She is my favourite author and the first novelist to write realistic portrayals of real women – with wit, intelligence irony and understanding. She’s an observer and social commentator, and an absolute master novelist."

Former Wakefield Girls’ High School student Fielding is best known as the creator of the fictional character Bridget Jones, with the plot for her 1996 novel Bridget Jones's Diary loosely based on Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austen’s protagonist in the tale, Elizabeth Bennet, was “the first time I came across a woman in a’ literary’ novel - when I was about fifteen - who seemed like an actual real person,” 67-year-old Fielding, from

Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius reveals the surprising life and lasting impact of the groundbreaking author. Photo: BBC/72 Films/Balazs Glodi

Morley, says. “She is witty, intelligent, brave, decent, hilarious, ironic, moral, kind and timeless. My heroine.”

Fielding is one of the contributors to new television series Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius, which celebrates the surprising life of the author whose ground breaking novels have been loved for over two centuries.

Across three episodes, the show explores how Austen, whose masterpieces included Sense and Sensibility and Emma, “ripped up the rulebook and reinvented the novel”, allowing her readers into the minds of characters as never before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her novels, which appear so lightly written, carry a huge understanding of human nature," Fielding says, “a great sense of humour, an insight into character - particularly female characters, an irresistible unique voice, an ear for dialogue, a razor sharp skewering of character, and excellent plotting.

Author Helen Fielding contributes to the show. Photo: BBC/72 Films

"They are set in small worlds but bring a tremendous awareness of the wider world and time in which they were written – wars, politics, economics, sociology major issues (slavery being one) money, and the powerlessness of women – - unless you happen to be a rich widow, or plucky enough to say no to Mr Darcy.”

During her lifetime, Austen wrote thousands of letters to her sister Cassandra. But after Austen’s death, Cassandra burnt almost all of them.

The new series draws on the surviving letters, alongside the insights of experts, contemporary novelists, and actors who have portrayed Austen’s characters, to bring Austen back to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each episode weaves in cinematic drama vignettes with contributions from authors and writers including Fielding, Candice Carty-Williams and Kate Atkinson; actors such as Charity Wakefield, Greta Scacchi and Samuel West; experts and historians; and film maker Ken Loach.

York-born Atkinson, now in her 70s, has been reading Austen since her teenage years and the writer’s name is mentioned in her 2013 novel Life After Life, which was turned into a BBC TV series.

"I studied her novels for my degree, so I've endlessly analysed them and taken them apart,” she says. “But to me, she's one of the few writers that you can read again and again and again and every time you see something new. Every time you take it to pieces you put it back in a different way.”

What sets Austen apart is her intelligence Atkinson says. it's why her books still resonate today, more than 200 years after her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You see it at work throughout all the books and you see it growing. She evolves, she rethinks, she does not write the same book again and again...

“Jane Austen understands the human heart, but she also understands the human mind and she knows they have to be unified.

"It shows in the way that she patents her books, that you can't have emotional intelligence without intellectual intelligence. She knows that for a person to be happy, they have to be steady - that it's not all about great drama.

“Everybody approaches her differently, but I just think she knew how to write a great book. That's the thing that lives on – she’s keyed into something very important to people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Priya Atwal is a Community History Fellow at the University of Oxford and features in the show. As a historian, she says she appreciates how Austen grappled with some of the most serious issues of her day from empire-driven consumerism to the slave trade.

“Working on this series has been an eye-opener for me,” Dr Atwal says. “The polemical aspects of Austen's works feel as though they've been far too under-played until now.”

“In many ways, the roots of our British society today live in Austen's world,” she continues, “from the changing role of women in society, to the increasingly capitalist, global economy that she witnessed coming into being during her lifetime. There is so much crossover from her era to ours.

"Yet her writing has a lightness and joy to it, that makes it so engaging, particularly when she deals with matters of the heart and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think for women everywhere, who are striving to make their own way in the world, but also battling against entrenched expectations that you must find a good husband and settle down to have children, her novels contain so much wisdom and experience.

"They can feel just as relevant to a young woman in London or in Delhi, for that very reason.”