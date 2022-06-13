Karen's Diner Sheffield: Yorkshire grandpa, 82, taken to famous restaurant unaware of the rude staff goes viral on TikTok

An 82-year-old grandad has gone viral on TikTok after his granddaughter shared his reaction to the rude staff at Karen’s Diner in Sheffield.

By Harry Harrison
Monday, 13th June 2022, 8:52 am

The TikTok video, shared by @elliecoleman48, has been viewed 6.3 million times by users enjoying Ellie’s grandad’s reaction to the diner’s characteristically rude staff.

Ellie’s grandad hadn’t been made aware of the famous restaurant’s rude theme and could be seen chirping back at the staff as they insulted their table, which included an expletive filled rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’, much to the amusement of his relatives and other diners.

Karen's Diner is perfect for people who love complaining

At the end of the video, he could be heard saying “it’s not my scene”, although Ellie assured commenters he did have a good laugh.

In a follow-up video on Ellie’s page, her grandad thanked most of the commenters for their nice reactions but also told some not-so-nice commenters to “b******* off”.

You can find the restaurant TikTok video here.

