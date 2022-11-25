Keith Hall: The Confession - Yorkshire Journalist features in chilling new documentary

The husband of a Yorkshire woman who went missing in January 2022 and stood trial for her murder is to appear in a chilling new documentary on Prime Video.

Former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Sheron Boyle has been following the story of Keith and Patricia Hall for the past 31 years, since ‘Pat’ disappeared following an argument with Keith.

Keith was later recorded by an undercover officer in a honey trap sting, confessing to killing Pat, but the evidence could never be heard in court as Keith's defence barrister argued that he was not interviewed under caution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith was found not guilty by the jury but the judge of the case made the surprise decision of allowing Keith’s confession to be aired publicly.

Sheron Boyle has been investigating the missing of Patricia Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheron had rang Keith once a week for three months, asking the same question: “Did you kill your wife?”.

Each time she called on a Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said talking to him made her “blood run cold”.

Keith denied it but would continue answering her calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheron said: “Each time the reaction was the same. He’d shriek at me and end the call, but the next week we’d go through the same routine and he’d always answer the call.

“I believe he was playing a game with me and it made my blood run cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He repeatedly denied killing Pat to TV crews too, but always with a kind of satisfied smirk on his face.

“When he was cleared by the jury he came out of court with the biggest grin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s Pat’s family I feel sorriest for. They’ve had no real justice and she’s never been given the dignity of being laid to rest. It’s horrendous.

“This was a wife, a mother, a sister who meant something to her family, yet her case seemed confined to history – until now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public can watch this documentary and decide if they think Pat vanished into thin air or whether foul play was at hand.

“This story has never left me and I hope one day her family get the justice they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheron said the documentary sheds new light on the case and she hopes it will prompt West Yorkshire Police to do a cold case review.

“I don’t think one’s ever been done. Pat deserves dignity in death.”

Advertisement Hide Ad