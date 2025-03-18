Police have named the 40-year-old man who died when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Yorkshire.

Kestutis Budrevicius was pronounced dead at the scene on Packman Road in Rotherham shortly after 4pm on March 9.

The black Suzuki GSR motorcycle he was riding collided with a black Peugeot 3008 at around 4.12pm and he was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.

His family are being supported by specially trained police officers and have requested their privacy be respected, but a tribute was released via police from his young son.

It said: "My dad was loved by all, no one could tell a better joke than my dad. His humour and love will be greatly missed. He leaves a great legacy behind.”

The driver of the Peugeot stopped at the scene and has been assisting police with their enquiries.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are still ongoing and our officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, to come forward.

“They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Kestutis prior to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage that could help them with their investigation.

“Anyone with information can get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 590 of 9 March 2025.”