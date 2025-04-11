Labourer fractured skull after falling through skylight onto floor 13ft below on first day on job
Twenty-nine-year-old Jacob Thomas was removing wooden boarding from an internal roof at Great House Farm, Great House Road, in Lancashire, when he plunged over 13ft to the floor below.
His horrific injuries included a brain haemorrhage and other fractures including to his breastbone, spine and shoulder.
Builder James Dargan-Cole, 25, was prosecuted following an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive into the accident on April 13 2023.
Dargan-Cole, of Eastwood Road, Todmorden, who is self-employed, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(3) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.
He was handed a 12 month community order with 200 hours unpaid work in the community and ordered to pay £2,500 in costs at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.
The HSE investigation found that as well as failing to consider the risks of working at height, and taking steps to mitigate them, the roof, which was being dismantled, contained asbestos fibres.
Asbestos can be found in buildings built before 2000 and is still the biggest workplace killer in Britain, causing around 5,000 deaths every year.
When disturbed, asbestos releases tiny fibres that can cause fatal lung diseases and cancers.
Principal inspector Paul Thompson from HSE said: “Mr Thomas suffered horrific injuries due to the failure to ensure protective fall prevention or collective fall mitigation measures were in place.
"These are well known and long standing within the industry.
“This incident came about as a result of poor planning, management and monitoring of activities during work at height.
"I hope this case serves as an example and a reminder to others about the potential deadly risks they often undertake and how they should be approached.”
