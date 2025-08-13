The fire service has declared a major incident due to a growing blaze on the North York Moors.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to an area of Langdale Moor on Monday due to a fire which was sending large plumes of smoke into the sky.

Around 20 fire crews are currently on site on the moor, which is situated close to RAF Fylingdales.

The crews were first called to the area following reports of smoke, but soon discovered a blaze covering around 300m by 300m of moorland.

On Tuesday, the fire continued to spread and today (Aug 13) the fire service has confirmed the blaze now covers around five square kilometres of the moor.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, and Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, said: "We are aware of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s declaration of a major incident for the fire at Langdale Moor and continue to monitor the situation.

“We encourage the public to avoid the area and follow the latest advice from the fire service, which can be found on their website. We want to thank the firefighters, emergency service workers and partner agencies for their response to this incident."

Meanwhile, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has suspended its steam train services until further notice to help reduce pressure on the fire service.

The fire service has urged residents and visitors to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area where possible | North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

A statement said: “Due to the large wildfire at Harwood Dale, which is outside the NYMR route but within the North York Moors National Park, we have made the decision to pause steam services until further notice.

"This is to help reduce the risk of lineside fires and reduce pressure on the fire service. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding."