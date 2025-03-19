A former subpostmaster is starting legal action against the Post Office and Fujitsu over the Horizon IT scandal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Castleton is the first individual to sue the two organisations in the wake of the controversy.

“I want justice and to be publicly vindicated,” Mr Castleton told the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is seeking to have a civil action taken against him by the Post Office overturned or set aside.

“I’d like to effectively have my day in court as well,” he said.

Mr Castleton was sued by the Post Office for £25,000 it said was missing from his branch in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, in 2007. His two-year legal fight saw him declared bankrupt following legal costs of £321,000.

He said he had little faith in compensation schemes set up by the Post Office for wrongfully-convicted subpostmasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Bridlington Post Office subpostmaster Lee Castleton, pictured in his home town of Scarborough. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

According to the BBC, he instructed his solicitors to launch High Court proceedings against the Post Office and Fujitsu on Tuesday.

“Lee faced a David versus Goliath battle against the Post Office and we are fully ready to take this all the way to the high court should we need to,” his lawyer Simon Goldberg, from Simons Muirhead Burton, told the broadcaster.