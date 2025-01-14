Leeds City Council has committed to keeping all of its crown green bowling facilities until the end of the sport’s 2025 summer season, following the closure announcement backlash.

Leeds City Council has confirmed on Tuesday (Jan 14), all of its crown green bowling facilities will remain open until the end of the 2025 summer season.

The council began seeking people’s views at the start of January over possible changes to bowls provision as part of wider efforts to tackle the unprecedented financial challenge it is facing.

The council was consulting on plans which could see the closure of 24 greens, stretching from Harehills to the Harewood ward, Otley and Rawdon.

Now it has released a statement saying the “recognise” these closures would “cause significant upheaval for the bowling community in Leeds” after receiving backlash from bowling enthusiasts.

Laura Fulleylove, member at Harehills Crown Green Bowling club in Leeds. photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

In a statement, Leeds City Council said: “The council recognises, however, that one of the two options under consideration – the money-saving closure of 30 municipal greens – would cause significant upheaval for the bowling community in Leeds.

“Particular concerns have been raised about the possibility that some sites could close before the start of the 2025 summer season on April 1 and the impact that might have on the ability of local leagues to function as normal this year.

“The council has therefore decided, after listening to the initial feedback received, that the current survey will be phase one of a two-part consultation process.”

This first phase will end, as planned, on January 26 but will now be followed by a second stage that will allow for further detailed discussions with the city’s bowling clubs – including those that have expressed an interest in taking over the upkeep of the greens they use.

The council has also committed to maintaining all existing municipal bowling greens until the end of the 2025 summer season.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “The council has been clear that its financial situation means it needs to make difficult decisions, with staffing reductions, building closures and asset sales being explored across all service areas.

“We also recognise, though, that each and every one of these decisions must be taken in a way that gives people the best possible chance to have their voices heard.

“Since we began gathering views on the proposed changes to crown green bowling provision, players and clubs have told us they feel more time is needed for the plans to be considered.

“We hope that the revised consultation arrangements will alleviate the immediate concerns regarding the 2025 summer season and also help us work together to find the best way forward in the longer term.”

Leeds currently has 61 council-operated outdoor greens, which are spread across 47 sites and cost more than £350,000 each year to maintain.