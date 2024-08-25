Leeds Festival ticket holders demand refunds after Storm Lilian stage closure chaos
Dozens of performers at the Festival, which takes place each year at Bramham Park, had to cancel their sets after the Radio 1 and Aux stages were put out of action by windspeeds of up to 60mph.
Bosses at Festival Republic had hoped the stages would be re-opened on Saturday after the storm calmed by Friday afternoon.
But on Friday evening they confirmed the stages would be closed for the duration of the Festival, which also has a twin site in Reading.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Festival Republic said: “Unfortunately the health and safety team have now confirmed we will not be able to use the BBC Radio 1 tent and stage on Saturday or Sunday. We are devastated for you and of course the artists that were eager to play.
“That is the same for the Aux Stage too. Mother Nature has played her part.”
It came after the opening of the arena on Friday was delayed with revellers stood in queues in Leeds City Centre for hours for waiting for shuttle buses.
One festival attendee, Morgan Moore tweeted: “Today was a disgrace. Refunds should have been given to day tickets.”
Andy Cooper tweeted: “My daughter spent all her Christmas and birthday money on the ticket. Refunds are in order.”
Jamie Russell said: “Gutted. Our tent almost blew away yesterday, but hard to believe that a festival can’t see weather forecasts and implement precautions.”
Headliners on the Main Stage this year were Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, and Fred Again..
Acts cancelled included Jorja Smith, The Wombats and Beabadobee.
Festival Republic was approached for comment.
It comes as rumours intensified that Gallagher is set to reform Oasis with his brother Noel for a series of concerts next year following a 15-year feud.
The Sunday Times reported that the band will play in Manchester and London, with talks of them headlining Glastonbury Festival in 2025.
Liam has fuelled the rumours by offering some tongue-in-check responses to fans who have flooded him with messages asking for confirmation.
After The Times posted the article on X a fan said Heaton Park is a “terrible venue for concerts”, with Liam responding: “See you down the front.”
When another asked when the reunion dates will be announced, he replied: “Next Friday.”