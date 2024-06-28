It was once home to a “very well-bred, decently behaved” bear, but for many in Headingley, its turretted enclosure has long been a mystery.

Not for much longer – after an extensive restoration Leeds’ Victorian bear pit is set to reopen to the public.

Leeds Civic Trust bought the listed structure in 1966 and over the years have explored ways to redevelop it, including as a performance space or offices. It was only recently they had enough money to make it accessible and allow people in to appreciate its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bear pit was supposed to be a major attraction in the short-lived Leeds Botanical Gardens, a commercial venture, which never really got off the ground. The tickets were too expensive, and it didn’t open on a Sunday – when most people had a day off – or sell alcohol.

Martin Hamilton, Director of Leeds Civic Trust at the Leeds Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Headingley, Leeds, which is going to be opened by the Civic Trust for a special event/tour/talk at weekend with the official opening later in the summer. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 25th June 2024.

A second attempt to make the gardens a success failed and they eventually closed in 1858, with the contents, including a second, by then elderly bear, auctioned off.

It may surprise people now, but bear-baiting – where a chained bear had to fight one or more dogs – was only banned as a result of the Cruelty to Animals Act five years before the opening of the Botanical Gardens in 1840.

The solitary bear had a post to scratch itself on, and a stone trough for water was discovered during excavation work, says Leeds Civic Trust director Martin Hamilton. People could see it from various vantage points – through the central door or climbing the spiral stairs up to the circular viewing platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historian Janet Douglas, who is giving a talk tomorrow at a special event for Trust members, said dancing bears were still seen in Leeds by the 1800s. “Bears would have been cheaper than elephants and lions because they are European – also they’ll eat virtually anything. They are not fussy like lions.

Bear pit in 1966

“And there’s a human quality to bears which is why they had them dancing in the streets.”

They are planning a launch event later in the summer. They aim to open it to the public – including for people in wheelchairs and with buggies – on a regular basis.

They are going to talk to schools and residents to see if anyone wants to become a keyholder and keep an eye on the place. Mr Hamilton said: “People who have lived here for a long time will know what it is, but I suspect it a bit of a mystery to a lot of people walking past – we will be putting up an interpretation board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The structure itself is quite large, a castle-like structure, but the actual pit is probably no more than four parking spaces in a square. The park was a business, more like theme park or zoo. You would pay to visit.”

Martin Hamilton, Director of Leeds Civic Trust at the Leeds Bear Pit, Cardigan Road, Headingley, Leeds, which is going to be opened by the Civic Trust for a special event/tour/talk at weekend with the official opening later in the summer. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 25th June 2024.