Legacy Funeral Directors: No charges for memorial plaques for those affected amid speculation

Hull and East Riding councils have confirmed that there will no charges for memorial plaques created for those affected by the Legacy Funeral Directors investigation amid social media speculation.

Memorial gardens are to be built at Northern Cemetery in Hull, and at Lelley Fields Crematorium in the East Riding of Yorkshire. Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council have today issued a joint statement saying: “There are no plans to charge anyone for a named plaque at the memorial gardens that will be built at Northern Cemetery in Hull and at Lelley Fields Crematorium in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

“Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council can categorically confirm that there will be no charge for a named plaque.”

The authorities made the statement following recent social media posts suggesting that people may have to pay for the plaques.

As part of the consultation process relating to the memorial gardens, families directly involved in the situation were asked to consider a series of options. This consultation closed last week and, while the results are still being processed, the councils have stated they will not charge for named plaques.

The authorities are continuing to work with partners, including Humberside Police and Victim Support, to offer support to anyone affected by the investigation.

In April, Robert Bush, 47, formerly of Kirk Ella, was charged with 64 offences in relation to the investigation into the former funeral directors which started on March 6, 2024. He has been charged with a range of offences in connection to the enquiry including 30 counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial and 30 counts of fraud by false representation. He has also been charged with two counts of theft from charities, one count of fraudulent trading in relation to funeral plans, and one count of fraud in relation to human ashes.