‘Lessons need to be learned’ after Malton public toilet U-turn, says councillor

A North Yorkshire councillor claims the collapse of a deal to transfer management of a toilet block to a town council highlights the need for “lessons to be learned” over so-called double devolution.

Coun Keane Duncan said Malton Town Council’s decision not to take control of the Market Place facilities was a victory for “people power” after more than 2,600 residents signed a petition against the change.

The councillor launched his Free to Pee campaign due to the town council’s plans to charge 40p to use the conveniences.

The strength of feeling prompted Malton town councillors to vote to scrap their plan to take over the management of the toilets.

Cllr Keane Duncan outside Malton Market Place toilets.

Coun Duncan said the decision means the Market Place toilets would remain free under North Yorkshire Council’s control, while the town’s Wentworth Street toilets, earmarked for closure on July 1, would now stay open, although this is yet to be confirmed by the unitary authority.

“The U-turn by the town council is a fantastic result and a clear demonstration of what people power can achieve,” said Coun Duncan.

“However, it is regrettable that this plan was supported by Mayor Burr and Malton Town Council in the first place. Malton was being singled out unfairly, and residents rightly saw this as unjust.

“They were particularly aggrieved that this plan was agreed behind closed doors, with no publicity or proper public involvement.”

Coun Duncan claimed that the episode had exposed serious flaws in the so-called “double devolution” of community facilities to town and parish councils by North Yorkshire Council.

He said: “This was the first asset North Yorkshire Council agreed to devolve under its localism drive—and it has ended in chaos.

“The secrecy, public backlash, and ultimate U-turn have left the double devolution in a state of disarray.

“I am calling for urgent reforms, including a requirement for proper public consultation, before any future handover deals are agreed.

“Lessons can be learned to ensure transparency, accountability, and genuine community involvement.”

Coun Heather Phillips is the executive member for corporate services, including double devolution proposals.

She said her Conservative colleague, Coun Duncan, had acted “entirely appropriately” in highlighting concerns over the transfer, but some people on social media had gone “over the top” in their criticism of the town council.

She added: “I think social media has been unfortunately used in this instance to influence the outcome. Malton Town Council has come under an enormous amount of pressure, which I don’t think was necessary.”

Coun Phillips said a streamlining of the process to bring forward double devolution projects was already underway.