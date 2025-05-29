Leyburn Community Shed has officially opened after six years of hard work and collaboration by volunteers and supporters of the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shed has been built in the grounds of St Peter and St Paul Roman Catholic Church by Leyburn Arts and Community Centre, which is based in the adjacent former Catholic primary school.

Three shipping containers were welded together to create the shed, which has been equipped with woodworking tools and also includes a space for crafting activities and IT sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding for the £70,000 project has come from North Yorkshire Council, the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust and the Wensleydale and Swaledale Quaker Trust, as well as the centre’s own funds and numerous donations from the public.

Members and supporters gather for the official opening of Leyburn Community Shed.

The shed was officially opened by Chris Ellison, who was the first person to donate to the appeal.

She gave the money in memory of her late father Alan, a former metal and woodwork teacher who lived in Leyburn, also donating his tools to the shed.

Julian Pinches, project manager and a trustee of the arts and community centre, thanked the organisations, businesses and members of the community who had supported the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “£70,000 is quite a lot of money, but when you see what we have achieved with that money, I think you’ll agree it’s a bargain.

“There’s been huge challenges to get where we are, including getting permission to put the shed here, getting the planning permission and getting the cash we needed.

“It’s been an endless list. None of us had any experience of doing this before but we’ve done it.”

He added: “We’ve now got 40 members and an even split of men and women, which we’re delighted about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The containers were sourced and welded together by Leeming Bar-based Prest Engineering, while Andrew Reaks, from AFR Design, in Leyburn, produced the plans for the project.

Permission for the shed was secured from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Middlesbrough, with diocese officials helping the community centre overcome covenants on the land which prevented any building work.

Jeannie Bishop, chair of the arts and community centre trustees, said the shed was a big asset to what was already on offer at the venue.

“It adds to everything that’s already going on,” she said.