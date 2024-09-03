A 19-year-old woman has died after being involved in a crash while on holiday in Greece, her boxer brother has confirmed.

Lily-Rae Simpson was on holiday in Zante when she was involved in what has been described as a ‘road accident’. She was taken to Athens where she battled for her life in an intensive care unit for 10 days.

Her brother, Barnsley-based boxer Callum Simpson, has confirmed in an emotional post on his instagram account that she had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum, who won his ‘dream bout’ at Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium less than a month ago to claim the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles and keep his undefeated record after 15 fights, said he will continue to make her proud.

His post read: “Absolutely heartbroken to say that my beautiful little sister, Lily-Rae, was in a road accident while on holiday in Zante. She was flown to Athens and spent 10 days in ICU, but despite the best efforts of the medical teams, Lily sadly passed away.

“Even though she used to ring me to complain about being referred to as “Callum Simpsons sister,” or “that boxers sister”. I know she loved the Team Simpson hype.

“I will continue to make her proud.”

The post featured a number of images of Callum and Lily-Rae as they were growing up, including one of her celebrating his big win at Oakwell on August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of people from the boxing world and beyond have commented on the post expressing their condolences, including Peter Fury, the uncle of former heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury.