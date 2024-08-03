Football stadiums hold a special place in the history of British boxing.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They add grandeur to the truly momentous occasions, as rings are placed in cauldrons of atmosphere to create memorable experiences. From Frank Bruno and Muhammed Ali to Anthony Joshua and Josh Warrington, the history books speak for themselves.

It is now the turn of Callum Simpson to carve out his own place in history at Oakwell, the home of his beloved Barnsley Football Club. Zak Chelli’s British and Commonwealth super-middleweight championships will be on the line on August 3, with the belts in the sights of mandatory challenger Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aged 27, he is among the exciting British prospects making waves in the world of boxing. The super-middleweight has an unbeaten 14-0 record, with a stunning 10 knockout victories on his CV.

Callum Simpson is set for a dream hometown fight at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium. Image: James Fearn/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the fight, as reported by Sky Sports, he said: "It's a dream come true to fight in front of my home fans in Barnsley. I'm going to win the British and Commonwealth titles in style. Expect a knockout.

"This is the fight I've been asking for. It's a chance to prove myself and make my hometown proud. I need everyone in Barnsley and beyond to get behind me and really make Oakwell a fortress.”

While Chelli may have a siege mentality, Simpson will be welcomed to the ring by roars of passionate support. A capacity of 7,000 has been set for the event, with fans being housed in the East Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will have to perfect the fine art of leaning into the home advantage, without letting the occasion take hold and overpower. Simpson has been bullish in his pre-match comments, while London-born Chelli has looked to warn the Yorkshireman he has no plans to lose his belts.

Chelli said: "Winning the British and Commonwealth titles was the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. This is just the beginning for me. Simpson is too scared to challenge me for my titles in London so I'll show him what a real fighter is and fight him on his home turf.”