Lost Ukrainian boy spotted looking 'distressed' in North Yorkshire town

Police are searching for the parents of a lost Ukrainian boy who was spotted on the streets of a Yorkshire town.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:01 am

Cleveland Police said it received a report of a concern for a boy who was seen alone on his scooter in Yarm.

The boy was spotted by a member of the public at around 6.40pm on July 3 near Nursery Gardens in the town.

He had very limited English and appeared to indicate to the member of the public that he was Ukrainian.

The boy was spotted on the streets of Yarm

While the force has not had any missing child reports matching the boy's description, it is now keen to ensure that he has been reunited with his family.

A statement from the force said: "As the caller was relaying to police she believed the child was lost and distressed, he bolted into the nearby estate and disappeared from sight.

"Officers immediately began enquiries to identify and locate the child and to check his welfare and wellbeing.

"Police have still not received any report of a missing child matching the boy’s description, however enquiries have continued overnight, and we need to confirm he is safe and well and back with his family.

"The original call was made in good faith and we’d like to thank other callers who rang in with information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 115208.

