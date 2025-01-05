Lotherton Hall appeals for missing ‘beautiful Inca Terns’ who escaped after the aviary suffered damage in snowfall.

The Inca tern is a near-threatened species of tern and is normally found along the Pacific coasts of Chile, Ecuador and Peru, and has appeared as a vagrant in Central America and Hawaii.

There are some that live with the penguins in an aviary at Lotherton Hall and the museum is now appealing for anyone who has spotted them.

The Inca tern is roughly 39 to 42cm long, its plumage is uniquely colourful, among terns and the adults have a mostly dark, slate-grey body, with a paler throat and underwing coverts.

A white stripe extends back from the base of the bill and fans-out as long, satiny feathers along the side of the neck.

The trailing edge of its wing, and the edges of the four outer primaries, are white and its tail is black and moderately forked. It has a brown iris with legs and feet that are dark red.

A spokesperson for the museum posted on its Facebook page: “Can you Help? Our penguin aviary suffered damage during last evening's [January 4] snowfall and our beautiful Inca Terns who live with our penguins decided it would be a good opportunity to explore the local area.

An Inca Tern swoops over the water. (Pic credit: Don Emmert / AFP via Getty Images)

“We are understandably very concerned for their welfare and would appreciate anyone who may sight these birds calling 07376 424868.

“We can offer advice on what to do and will aim to dispatch one of our friendly keepers to assist.