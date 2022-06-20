Love Island fans boost search for "Castleford" with Castleford Tigers star entering the show

Jacques “Jax” O’Neill became the first rugby league player to enter the Love Island villa following his release from the West Yorkshire club.

Since the Super League player who has spent most of the season on the bench due to a hamstring injury, appeared on the ITV2 show last Sunday (June 12), “Castleford” or “Castle Ford” has more than doubled in search queries online.

Searches for Super League club “Castleford Tigers” have also spiked.

ENTERING THE VILLA: Jacques O'Neill will become Love Island's newest contestant on Sunday night.

Castleford, which is one of the five towns making up the Wakefield district, is the home of Roman legions but now a hub of Rugby Super League.

Season ticket holder at Castleford Tigers, a trustee of Rugby League Cares and chair of Castleford Heritage Trust, Jane Walton, said: “I welcome the inclusion of player Jacques O'Neil in this season's Love Island. Anything that raises the profile of the area and the sport in a positive way is a good thing. I'd like to wish Jacques all the best and hope he returns to playing for the Tigers next season."

Other Tigers fans agreed, saying on facebook: “Can't fault him really...what better place can you go to recover from a hamstring injury than 12 weeks in Mallorca...Great player and will be back with the Tigers soon enough.”

Another commented: “Promoting rugby league and Cas to the world so what it’s Love Island, the boy will be throwing that ball about again no doubt.”

Whereas others weren't so sure, calling it a “joke,” and mocking the player for leaving the sport even if it is temporarily.

Who is Jacques O’Neill?

Cumbrian-born Mr O’Neill, 23, moved to Castleford aged 16 with his mum Janet Wright. He joined the Castleford Tigers Academy at a young age.

Mr O'Neill made his debut aged 20 and has played 29 times for Castleford as well as being named in the England Knights performance squad, which is effectively a 'B' team for the England Rugby League side.