Luke’s Place on Infirmary Road, near Kelham Island, has been a hit with customers since opening at the start of lockdown a couple of years ago.

The tasting menu and dishes including potato and beef cheek pave and partridge breast in honey and soy were particularly popular.

But the owner Luke Reynolds, a former sous chef for Tom Kerridge – a Michelin-starred TV chef – has announced that the venue has shut.

Luke's Place has closed its doors.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, he said: “It’s with a heavy heart that i will be closing the doors at Luke’s Place.

"i have some personal obstacles and problems outside of work and I can’t keep letting it affect you. I need to be able to focus and give 100 per cent and I honestly can’t do that at the moment, it’s been a testing time for me lately.

"I’ve always tried to be open and honest but I’ve kept quiet on here while I’ll be trying to figure things out, I’m truly devastated but this isn’t an end, it’s just on pause for the time being."

He added: “I have had such strong support since the day i opened and have met some truly wonderful people on this short journey.

"I will be going through all deposits and making sure everyone receives them, please allow me some time, it’s just me in the business and I’m juggling a few things at the moment but I promise you, you will all get refunded. I have to refund people individually so this will take me some time.

"Thank you to everyone of you who believed in me, gave me that push, the motivation, the love and support, that’s why I chose Sheffield and that’s what makes you guys great. Take care and thank you.”

A number of customers replied with messages of support.

One posted: “Sorry to hear this and hope you're able to work through things. Loved what you were doing and will look out for your future ventures.”

Another added: “Much love to you, your menus always read and looked so interesting, wish I’d gotten down to your spot, next time. Good luck chef.”

A contributor said: “You did some great work during lockdown, be proud of your contribution!”

Another diner added: “So sorry to hear this, your restaurant was number one on my want to eat list.

"Look forward to getting the chance to try your food in the future - wishing you all the best.”

The restaurant gained an average of four stars out of five based on more than 30 Google reviews with many praising the innovative food and “intimate setting.”

A number of people had helped to get the restaurant off the ground by supporting an online fundraising campaign.