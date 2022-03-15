Jamie Lawson at Ossett, received the award alongside three Michelin star chef Simon Rogan, who operates L'Enclume in Cumbria and Andrew and Drew Jones of the restaurant chain Tattu.

Regarding Mr Lawson, judges said that this Yorkshire-based operator has 28 sites with a group turnover of £17million and more than 400 members of staff had an "innovative and multi-faceted approach to the traditional business of brewing and bars places them at the forefront of the industry".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other Yorkshire individuals and restaurants to be included in the Top 50 were:

Andrew Pern - SWNS

Ben and Matthew Jones of Leeds's Roxy Leisure

James Baer and Gary Roberts of Brindlington's Amber Taverns

Anni Opong, Chris Ure and Martin Wolstencroft of Leeds's Arc Inspirations

Jamie Lawson

Amer, Imran, Irfan and Asim Rafiq of Leeds' Archies

Mark Husak and Mayur Patel of Leeds's Bundobust

Simon Shaw of El Gato Tapas in Leeds

Nina and Matt Bigland of Sheffield's Milestone Group

Mark Husak and Mayur Patel of Leeds's Bundobust

Matt Snell of Leeds-basded Gusto

Rob Bacon, Jason Bligh, Neil McDonnell and John Welsh of Wakefield's Hickory's Smokehouse

John Gyngell and Christian Townsley of North Bar/North Brewing

Thomas Maunier of Southern Wind in Huddersfield.

Thom Hetherington, CEO of organisers Holden Media, says “It’s been an immensely challenging period for hospitality, but I think the North’s operators have demonstrated

incredible tenacity, resilience and creativity to come through so strongly.