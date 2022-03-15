Jamie Lawson at Ossett, received the award alongside three Michelin star chef Simon Rogan, who operates L'Enclume in Cumbria and Andrew and Drew Jones of the restaurant chain Tattu.
Regarding Mr Lawson, judges said that this Yorkshire-based operator has 28 sites with a group turnover of £17million and more than 400 members of staff had an "innovative and multi-faceted approach to the traditional business of brewing and bars places them at the forefront of the industry".
Other Yorkshire individuals and restaurants to be included in the Top 50 were:
Ben and Matthew Jones of Leeds's Roxy Leisure
James Baer and Gary Roberts of Brindlington's Amber Taverns
Anni Opong, Chris Ure and Martin Wolstencroft of Leeds's Arc Inspirations
Amer, Imran, Irfan and Asim Rafiq of Leeds' Archies
Mark Husak and Mayur Patel of Leeds's Bundobust
Simon Shaw of El Gato Tapas in Leeds
Nina and Matt Bigland of Sheffield's Milestone Group
Matt Snell of Leeds-basded Gusto
Rob Bacon, Jason Bligh, Neil McDonnell and John Welsh of Wakefield's Hickory's Smokehouse
John Gyngell and Christian Townsley of North Bar/North Brewing
Thomas Maunier of Southern Wind in Huddersfield.
Thom Hetherington, CEO of organisers Holden Media, says “It’s been an immensely challenging period for hospitality, but I think the North’s operators have demonstrated
incredible tenacity, resilience and creativity to come through so strongly.
"I’m delighted to see the region’s leading restaurants, bars and pubs looking to the future with plans for new sites, new launches and new concepts, and it’s no surprise to see the recent industry data showing that new openings in Northern cities are running at twice the level of London.”