North Yorkshire councillors will be asked to approve a plan to ensure the appropriate infrastructure is in place for a proposed new village containing more than 3,000 new homes next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s development plan committee will be given an update on the proposal to create Maltkiln, a new settlement centred around Cattal railway station, between York and Harrogate.

Earlier this month, a Government-appointed planning inspector ruled that the development plan document (DPD) for the village was “sound”, subject to modifications including amendments to the boundary and access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the committee will now be asked to propose to the executive and full council that the amended DPD be adopted by the authority.

The plans for the Maltkiln development

Kate Exley, the council’s planning policy and place officer, said in a report for the committee: “Adoption of the DPD will ensure that Maltkiln is developed in a comprehensive manner, ensuring that appropriate infrastructure is provided and that the vision for a zero-carbon settlement is realised.”

The original scheme was for 4,000 new homes, but this was reduced to ‘at least 3,000’ after a landowner pulled out.

Areas for employment and education are planned, as well as health, shops and community services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report noted that concerns had been raised by some members of the public that North Yorkshire Council had a financial interest in land which would be used for the village.

The officer stated that who owned land was not a relevant consideration for development plans.

However, she added: “For transparency, it should be noted that the council does have an interest in land within the adoption draft DPD as the beneficiary of restrictive covenants on land known as New Farm, York Road, Green Hammerton, which was sold in 2003.

“The covenants related to future uses of the land to the extent that if the land was developed for purposes other than agriculture and included more than a single dwelling the council could clawback a percentage uplift of the increased land value.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has faced criticism from local communities over the consultation process surrounding the development.

Local parish councils told last year’s hearing that the authority’s approach to the consultation left them “confused” and “in disbelief”.

They also said the council should have consulted again after changes to the plan were made following the withdrawal of land, which made up 43 per cent of the overall scheme.