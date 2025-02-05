Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s Nikos, the owner of the family-run taverna, and he’s dancing amongst his guests as they tuck into a four-course feast.

In the real world, Kelsey’s feet are tapping out moves between the seats of the train. He’s on his way to The O2 for a day of rehearsals for Mamma Mia! The Party, a theatrical dining experience created by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast-forward a fortnight, and today Kelsey makes his debut performance, joining a cast that brings to life hits including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo.

Actor Ian Kelsey joins Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2.

“I’ve never done before what I’m doing here, with an immersive experience,” the 58-year-old says. “We’re working in and around the audience – they’re in the show. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

It is escapism at its finest for theatre-goers, who are transported to authentic-style Greece and encouraged to sing and dance the night away.

Funnily enough, until seeing the show, York-born Kelsey had never before experienced the feeling of walking into a three-tier massive taverna in The O2 arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way that it’s lit, the music, the flowers, the scenery - it’s a taverna,” he says, with awe. “Imagine you’re in Greece and you walked into a little taverna with a fantastic atmosphere and the best meal.

The taverna in the show. Photo: Grant Walker

"It’s that but zoomed out a thousand per cent and the music cranked up a bit more. That’s the experience you get. I was like oh my god, it’s not a theatre, it’s a restaurant, it’s a taverna. There’s waiters serving three course meals during the show.”

It is worlds apart from where Kelsey started his working life, building train vehicles as a railway apprentice.

His dad, a printer by trade, was a saxophonist in a Friday night jazz band, and Kelsey had done his fair share of performing in school productions as a child. But pursuing a career in the theatre wasn’t even a consideration, he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d go to see local panto at the Theatre Royal and I’d always watch in detail...I used to love going to see the show twice because you’d see all the stuff that went wrong - again.

"It was seeing the special magic of making it look like it’s only gone wrong for the first time. That was fantastic to see all that. I suppose there was a massive seed sown there. But I only thought that people from London went to drama school, I didn’t realise people from York could. I don’t know why.

"I suppose you didn’t have much careers advice…You came out of school and you were proud to get a job at the railway, Craven’s, Terry’s or Rowntree’s (confectionary companies).”

He stayed at the railway for six years, before changing to joinery and working as a carpenter building conservatories. All the while he was involved in amateur dramatics with Rowntree’s Youth Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then I got an allergy to cedarwood which is what we were using to make conservatories. I had a really tight chest from that,” Kelsey recalls. “I decided to flip it all. I downed my tools and went to drama school. The rest has been history.”

After three years at Guildford School of Acting, Kelsey, who now lives in Shoreham-by-Sea got himself an agent and began work on various adverts.

In 1994, he took on a small part in the Warner Bros film Black Beauty, heading to Hollywood for the voicing – and then he was cast in Emmerdale that same year. “I was only out of drama school two years so to get that gig was fantastic,” he reflects. “That was like telly school really, I learnt how to act on camera for three years.

"The crew and everybody was so lovely on that job...I’d never done that type of multi-camera acting before. It was a fantastic training ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His TV work since has been extensive and has included Coronation Street, Where The Heart Is, Doctors and Casualty. In the theatre world, Kelsey has played leading roles including Billy Flynn in Chicago and Danny Zuko in Grease The Musical – a personal highlight.

“I remember having my name in pink neon lights outside the theatre. That was a moment. I got my mum and dad a hotel room right opposite the sign so my mum could look out the window and see ‘Ian Kelsey’ in pink neon.”

Quite what to expect from his latest role of Nikos, Kelsey is not sure. “One of the actresses said she had somebody talking to her about different food options during the show, asking if there were any vegan options, in the middle of doing a scene. People do actually believe you own a taverna,” he says.

"I keep looking at some of the Instagram posts from Mamma Mia! The Party and I can’t associate what I’m seeing on Instagram with what I’ve been rehearsing,” he continues. “I’m rehearsing in an empty taverna whereas three hours later it’s absolute carnage, people up on their feet, shouting and singing along.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In rehearsals, Kelsey has been bringing his own flair to Nikos and learning one dance routine after another (hence the train practice). But with a storyline happening in and amongst the audience, there’s an element of unpredictability no amount of rehearsing can prepare him for – and a need to react to whatever the crowd throws at him.

"Hopefully not olives!” he jokes. “It’s going to be great fun.”