Man left in coma after crash in Yorkshire is 'fighting back' say family

The man, named as Tony “Ant” Perkins, was rushed to hospital after he suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car on Greens Way, Mexborough, Doncaster on February 5.

Earlier this week, his daughter Jess Magee urged people to pray for him.

A family update said: “The news is amazingly positive, Ant is off all ventilators and tubes, breathing on his own with just oxygen mask.

Ant Perkins was seriously injured in the crash

“He is still under sedation with pain meds alongside which is being managed.

"He is talking and doing minor commands, ie lifting leg, squeezing hand, opening his eyes.

"They are looking at moving him from ICU on Saturday to a recovery ward where we will be able to visit him.

"He's doing amazingly well and fighting back – a long way to go but all positive, keep up the prayers as he needs it still and we all appreciate the love and thoughts being given.

“As Ant would say “hold tight’."

Police are seeking witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the inicdent which took place at around 5.50pm on Saturday.

The driver of the car, a white Fiat Doblo, remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage of the area prior to the incident occurring.