Man ordered to pay £5,000 for chopping down protected willow in his own garden

A man faces a £5,600 bill for allowing a weeping willow in his garden to be chopped down.

Justin Claybourne, of Station Road, Foggathorpe, pleaded guilty at Beverley Magistrates to undertaking works to a protected tree.

Claybourne initially caused significant damage to the tree, which was protected by a Tree Preservation Order, by pollarding it, East Riding Council said.

The following year he “caused or permitted” the complete removal of the tree. The tree had been pollarded and later felled without permission.

The tree stood in a garden on Station Road in Foggathorpe, a village nine miles from Selby on the A163

Investigations by the council’s planning department revealed the tree appeared to be in good health prior to the work taking place.

Claybourne was ordered to pay £5,643 in total, including a £3,600 fine, £603 costs and a victim surcharge of £1,440.

A Tree Preservation Order made by a council gives legal protection to either single trees, groups of trees or woodland areas.

By law, trees with a TPO cannot be cut down, uprooted, lopped or topped, and no part of the tree, including its roots can be wilfully damaged or destroyed without first gaining permission from the local planning authority.

Similar protection applies to most trees in a Conservation Area.

Councillor Gary McMaster said: "It is important to check with the council whether the tree is protected before causing any work to be undertaken to trees.

"The council takes protection of trees seriously and takes robust action where illegal behaviour occurs."

