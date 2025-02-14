Maxi’s York: I tried one of Yorkshire’s best Chinese restaurants - make sure you ask for the ‘other’ menu

A large pagoda facade, waving cats as you enter, and the aroma of Peking roast duck lingering in the air; it’s exactly what you want when you enter a Chinese restaurant. Following 35 colourful years serving hundreds of customers daily throughout Leeds and York, Maxi’s York is celebrating a quarter of a century in business. Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin travelled to Maxi's to discover the secret to the longevity of the York restaurant and its Leeds-based rotisserie.

Maxi’s was founded by Raymond Wong on Bingley Street in Leeds in 1989. The purpose-built restaurant with a pagoda-style entrance later opened an almost identical restaurant in York in 1999.

Maxi’s flagship Leeds restaurant later closed due to a new development. Maxi’s relocated to their rotisserie on Butcher’s Row inside Leeds Kirkgate Market as well as focusing on their York base.

Maxi’s Rotisseries offers a street food menu specialising in roast meats such as Peking roast duck, char siu, and premium soya sauce chicken.

While my husband is a meat eater, I'm vegetarian so I’ve not tried the rotisserie but many people have recommended Maxi’s York instead.

The decadent oriental styling cost £1.4 million to build and it has stood the test of time.

It felt like stepping into a film set as we were welcomed into the large yet cosy restaurant. We had arrived for an early evening meal at the latter part of the day where they finished their Dim Sum menu.

The stunning interior of Maxi's adds to the experience

The restaurant has a team of chefs from Hong Kong serving Cantonese and Pekingese dishes. When I am eating out as a group I love Dim Sum and dumplings but as it was just the two of us we ordered off A La Carte. The first menu we received included all the classics such as Chow Mein, Curry Sauce, Mixed Monk Vegetables, and sauce-based dishes.

Fortunately, my husband had come before and asked about the three meat dishes. We were then given another menu. The first one had been a simple menu catered for the western palette in mind, but this one was much more authentic. I felt giddy seeing clay pot dishes, more pak choi dishes, and lettuce wraps. As someone who has been brought up eating authentic Chinese food, I’m used to the fresh bold flavours. If anything I’m not a big fan of your usual Chinese Takeaways tailored for a Western audience. Munchboxes are my nemesis.

I was so impressed with this second menu that we ordered lots of dishes as if we were having Dim Sum. There is also a full Dim Sum menu served throughout the day and a lunchtime menu.

Attentive staff whizzed around the restaurant with trolleys of food akin to some of the luxury Chinese restaurants in New York’s Chinatown.

Always ask for the full menu with the Chinese translation - unless you prefer chips, curry sauce and steak

Before we knew it our table was filled with large dishes including Char Siu Pork, Pak Choi in garlic, diced vegetables in lettuce wraps, roast Peking duck in pancakes, and bean curd in a clay hotpot.

The flavours were fresh and expertly cooked. It was quite possibly some of the best Chinese food I’ve eaten in Yorkshire. Proper Chinese but Yorkshire portions. What made it for me was the setting, the large fish tank, the lanterns, the pagoda, and the courteous staff.

We had plenty to take away after too. With drinks included and ordering everything we fancied, it costs under £100 for two people.