Meet the Yorkshire woman whose 'motherless daughters' community are navigating grief together on TikTok

“It’s a really special community – obviously one no one wants to be in – but everyone is incredibly loving, caring and understanding,” she says. About a year after her mother had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incurable brain cancer with a survival time of only 12-18 months, Lucy started documenting her grief journey on TikTok.

Within a couple of weeks, she had connected with hundreds of women; within months, more than 20,000 people were watching from the sidelines. “There wasn’t a specific moment as such that motivated me to post, but I did find, especially when talking about anticipatory grief, I couldn’t really find anyone my age dealing with the same feelings as I was – the feeling of guilt, anxiety, anticipation,” she says.

Lucy, who is now studying to become a nurse, cared for her mother in the last months and weeks of her life. It was during this time she was hit with emotions that both surprised and saddened her. She recalls: “I began grieving the woman who was right in front of me, and I couldn’t talk to her about that. The anticipation and the anxiety of the inevitable control your every thought. I wished it would be over sooner because I couldn’t bear all those tumultuous feelings anymore. But how could I wish that?”

Student nurse, Lucy Coates, 25, from York, speaks about loss and anticipatory grief on TikTok.

Lucy knew that, while friends and family did everything they could to support, the only people who would really understand these conflicting feelings were those that had lost a parent themselves. Lucy’s most-watched TikTok video has 18.2 million views and her comment section and direct messages are overwhelmed by personal stories and grief journeys shared by the many people who follow her.

One particular comment that stuck with her was from a woman in her 50s who had never heard of the term “anticipatory grief” until she found Lucy’s account. It said: “My mum died in 1998, I was 27, I never knew there was a word for how I felt… and I’ve lived with that guilt, shame and grief for 25 years. Thank you.”

Another one said: “I saved this (post) one month ago when my mum started going really downhill. Now she is even worse and somehow it keeps getting harder and harder. I am heartbroken you had to go through it too, but it does make me feel unbelievably understood to read my exact feelings put in words.”

Lucy’s videos typically consist of pictures and old videotapes of her and her mother accompanied by songs that encapsulate her feelings. In February last year, she posted a video with pictures from her family home to lyrics by singer Gracie Abrams. It resonated with a lot of people – more than 8,000 commented and the post was saved 96,600 times. “My mama passed away from cancer last year and I’ve never felt more understood than in this comment section,” one comment said.

Lucy's tattoo, which illustrates the logo of the non-profit organisation Motherless Daughters Australia

It is due to these comments that Lucy keeps posting. She has stayed in touch with some of the women who have been watching her videos since the beginning, the ones who went through the same thing around the same time. They call themselves “motherless daughters”, inspired by the Australian non-profit organisation of the same name, which represents, informs, supports and connects women and girls whose mothers have died.

The community is so important to Lucy that she decided to get the Motherless Daughters Australia (MDA) logo – a pair of wings - tattooed on her arm. It originates from MDA’s first awareness campaign where women were encouraged to draw their mothers’ wings wherever they could.

Co-founder of MDA Danielle Snelling says: “Social media has certainly created a unique space for grief support. The anonymity or semi-anonymity of these spaces are allowing people to express their raw, unfiltered reality of grief without fear of judgment or expectations from those who know them personally. This can be incredibly liberating.

“It also provides instant access to a global network of others who understand their experience, creating a sense of belonging, and most importantly, instant validation. In many ways, it is redefining how grief support is accessed, too. It is complementing or providing an alternative to the traditional, structured counselling or support groups, as it is more organic and peer driven where people can access others at any time.”

Lucy Coates and her parents, Paula and Rob Coates

Clare Schmidt is Director of Client Services at Just ‘B’ – a charity providing specialist bereavement and emotional wellbeing services across North Yorkshire. “Grief can evoke a powerful range of often confusing and conflicting emotions,” she says. “To see the positive side of social media in supporting Lucy’s and so many others’ grief journey is inspiring.”

It is the algorithm at its best – leading people into spaces of solace when reality feels everything but. However, these platforms shouldn’t replace real-life interactions and professional help, according to Emma Drake, counselling manager at York Women’s Counselling Service.