A social media post on the official Hairy Bikers Facebook page has gone viral as more than 44,000 followers have reacted to it with more than 1,600 comments.

The post contains a message of thanks by Si King. It read: “A message from Si King to all the riders taking part in today’s Memorial Ride Out for Dave Myers: ‘I hope the ride out goes well for you all. Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way. He would have loved it. Dave’s family, friends and I are really touched. Love to you all, be safe.’”

Dave Myers of the Hairy Bikers died in February this year after two years of battling cancer. The news has hit many people, including Yorkshire, very hard as they had grown up watching the Hairy Bikers duo travel on their motorbikes whilst cooking and taste testing delicious food nationally and around the world.

Hundreds of bikers ride from Beverley market place at the start of a memorial bike ride. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

The memorial bike ride was organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire and motorbike enthusiast Paul Quigley and took place on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The two-and-a-half ride began in Beverley Market Place, travelled through various areas including Scagglethorpe, Old Malton, Pickering and Whitby and ended in Scarborough.

The viral post attracted thousands of people, many of whom made a comment about what the memorial ride meant to them.

A biker parks his Harley Davidson motorcycle on the seafront as he arrives in Scarborough. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

“Gone from the road but never from our hearts…. a wonderful tribute to Dave. Ride safe everyone, especially you Kingy.” - Sarah Wheatley

“Fantastic turn out, well done all involved, such a lovely tribute to a wonderful man.” - Becky Ward

“Great day, really glad I went, RIP Dave.” - Richard John

“Couldn’t think of a better tribute.” - Ashley Arnold

Hundreds of bikers turn up at the event. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

“So nice to see this was in my home town of Beverley- brought tears to my eyes to see where I used to live paying such a fantastic tribute to Dave. Well done to all involved.” - Rosie Holloway

“My heart is full, such an incredible way to celebrate Dave, I’m sure he will be following you all in spirit Safe ride to all you motorbike community taking part today Would of loved to have followed your route somehow to show you some support and then raise a glass in his honour I’m sure Si and Dave’s family are very touched in they way your paying tribute to him.” - Carolyn Campbell

“Would love to have taken part in such a fitting tribute to a much loved man, but only aloud on 4 wheels at the moment. Have a great day. For you Dave.” - Tracy Jane Potter

“Stay safe everyone...such a lovely tribute to Dave..would have loved to be there to see you all off...so proud of you all.” - Jean Ridgeway

Bikers at the memorial ride. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

“I'm going to have to get my bike licence now. I've got the beard! I love cooking! I love my rock music! I've loved watching and listening to the Hairy bikers. Big love to Si and Dave and their families.” - Jim Wright

“Growing up I watched you both immensely on tv & just LOVED you both from the get go. You both brought such passion & charisma to our tv screens (not to mention/forget the CRACKING food) & I was just in awe of you both. To think I’ve never met either of you & when I felt the real sadness of what hit me when I found out about Dave, but it’s now about being grateful for having a Dave to watch on our screens & celebrating his life Thank you for being such decent & beautiful human beings who’ve impacted many lives without knowing. I'm so sorry for your loss Si, I really am. Dave’s at peace now & what more of a beautiful thought that Dave had THE most beautiful life & he fulfilled it ALL alongside you What a wonderful turnout for Dave here.” - Max Carruthers

“A very down to earth man. The hairy bikers have No egos. A nice tribute to Dave. He’ll never be forgotten. Hairy bikers are the best.” - Drew Painter

“It would be nice if it was made an annual event and money raised for a charity nominated by Dave's family and Si.” - Gillian Stephens

“A great turn out by everyone, a great tribute to a great man, RIP Dave Myres.” - Kevin Thompson

“Went for a little ride out over here in Tennessee as I couldn’t be there.” - Graham Coe

“What a great tribute for Dave Myers. We from Australia love his work on TV and will miss him. And Si king you too. It looks like a great day for the riders as bike riders to another ride free keep the wind in your hair and enjoy all year round! We will do the same after our holidays and take our bikes out to remember Dave Myers.” - Caroline Stein

“My husband and his friends were here today. He said it was an amazing atmosphere for an amazing man.” - Chrissie Butterfield

“It was fantastic to get out on the bike and see so many others. To all the people waving as we went past, thank you your support was amazing.” - Mark Ostle

“What a great tribute to such a lovely man. Well deserved. Well done all.” - Karen Jennings

“Fabulous tribute to a great man and a great cook. He made us smile and laugh and he will never be forgotten. To all his family and friends including his best pal Mr Si King.” - Kris Elwell

“It was an honour to ride with all the other riders paying tribute to Dave Myers and fantastic how many people supported us and waved on the route, Thank you.” - Derek Carr

“Amazing turnout for an amazing man. Well done everyone.” - Eileen Smith

“Anyone else welling up watching this? What an amazing tribute. Wish I was still on two wheels and could have been a part of this. Thank you to everyone who has shared videos. Fantastic tribute.” - Samantha Bye Russell

“It was amazing to see so many bikers out in Beverley this morning - lovely tribute for a lovely man.” - Zoe Stevens

“Fantastic to see so many paying their respects to Dave. True friendship, such an outpouring of love. Rest easy Dave.” - Dee Evans

“Seen at least 400+ heading towards Scarborough. I wasn't aware it was for Dave. It was beautiful to see.” - Jen Cramphorn

“I love the way our biker community comes together in times like this. They raise millions for various charities and Dave was a huge part of that community. Have a joyous and safe ride.” - Helen Claire Bailey