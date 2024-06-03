Money expert Martin Lewis has provided an update to worried parents across the country – with up to 30% believed to have not received their child benefit payment as usual today.

Many people took to social media across the weekend and into Monday concerned at the lack of payment which they were expecting.

Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis ran a poll on X which indicated up to 80% of people were affected by the delay in receiving payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then used his social media account to update parents across the country, with HMRC said to be ‘working on it urgently’.

Money Saving Expert's Martin LewisKirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

No timeframe has been put on when the problem will be fixed, he added.

His post read: “Child benefit update - pls share

“After my Twitter poll earlier which indicates 80% of those expecting child benefit payments this morning haven't got them, we contacted HMRC. It's told us...

“- 30% of people who should have been paid today haven’t been (possible, the poll is self selecting so those who haven't got are more likely to respond), this still likely means huge numbers of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“- HMRC doesn’t have an exact cause or timeframe on fixing the problem to share at this stage! Though it is working on it urgently.

“- It request people DON'T call it right now about this (it won't help till they sort. We'll update when we hear more).

“- Once the issue has been fixed, if people are out of pocket, they should complain to HMRC for redress (so I'd suggests this means if you've had a charge as a payment bounced due to no Child Benefit, note it down and then later try asking it to cover that charge).”

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that some customers’ Child Benefit payments have not arrived and we are working urgently to resolve the issue."

More to follow.