Missing woman found 'safe and well' South Yorkshire Police confirm

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Feb 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 12:06 BST
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a woman who was reported missing has been found.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a woman who was reported missing on Wednesday (Feb 19) has been found “safe and well”.

In a statement police said: “Missing woman found safe and well

“We are pleased to report that missing Lesley has been found safe and well following an earlier appeal for information.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceWath
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice