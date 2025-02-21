Missing woman found 'safe and well' South Yorkshire Police confirm
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a woman who was reported missing has been found.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a woman who was reported missing on Wednesday (Feb 19) has been found “safe and well”.
In a statement police said: “Missing woman found safe and well
“We are pleased to report that missing Lesley has been found safe and well following an earlier appeal for information.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”