This is the moment a herd of 45 cows broke loose in a Yorkshire street.

Leon Box, 16, can be seen racing away from the herd as they charge down the street in Ripon.

He'd gone out to the corner of their street after hearing cows were on the loose, but was stunned when he saw the hurtling towards him.

Mum Jess Box, 36, said the whole family ran out shocked when a herd of around 45 cows ran straight past their home at around 8.10pm on Friday July 5, 2024.

She believes the cows pushed through a kissing gate in their field at the end of their street.

Jess, who works for a housing association, said: "It sounded like an earthquake.

"My eldest had just got to the corner. A few of his friends has said there are some cows loose. They couldn't see any road just a load of cows.

"My husband came out with our two youngest. He had heard something and thought it was the kids."

Her electrician husband Matt, 37, and their two other children Charlie, nine, and Archie, seven, watched as the herd ran into their neighbours gardens.

The herd then split off and were last seen heading into town.

They say it took a few hours for all the cows to be herded up, with the help of North Yorkshire police.

Jess said: "They made a mess. There is quite a lot of poo. It's pretty gross.

"Quite a lot of people have said it's the funniest thing they've seen."