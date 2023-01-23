News you can trust since 1754
Morrisons to cut prices of over 800 products in bid to help with cost of living crisis

Bradford-based supermarket chain Morrisons has announced it is cutting the prices of more than 800 products to help shoppers with the cost-of-living crisis.

By Victoria Finan
23rd Jan 2023, 12:00am
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 6:54am

The price cuts will last a minimum of eight weeks, the supermarket chain said.

Brands such as Warburtons, Patak’s and Dettol are included alongside Morrisons own brand products in the cuts.

Some meat will also be cut in price, with a sirloin steak being reduced from £4.85 to £4.35.

A shopper pushes his cart outside a Morrisons supermarket
A pack of chicken kievs will be reduced from £2.60 to £2.25, while a bottle of sanitiser will go down from £9 to £6.

Chief executive David Potts said: “Today’s cuts demonstrate our continued commitment to doing all we can to help when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping.

"In addition to the cuts we made to the Savers range at the start of the month and then our fuel promotion, we’re now cutting the price on even more popular products.”

It comes after the Governor of the Bank of England said inflation is likely to fall “quite rapidly” starting in the late spring.

The Office for National Statistics said the rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 10.5 per cent in December from 10.7 per cent, offering a further sign that the cost-of-living crisis may have passed its peak.

