Out of 220 countries, York has been named in the top 10 most welcoming destinations on Earth by experts.

After conducting research from more than 240 million verified reviews from Booking.com travellers across 220 countries and territories, the travel expert has shared its most welcoming places on Earth. The awards are recognising more than 1.36 million travel providers around the world for their hospitality, including 60,697 in the UK as part of its 11th annual Traveller Review Awards.

York has been named in the top 10 most welcoming locations in the world alongside Polignano a Mare, Italy and Mexico City, Mexico. This year holiday homes are the most-awarded accommodation type within the UK, with apartments following shortly behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on a pool of more than 240 million customer reviews on Booking.com, 1,364,415 accommodation partners, 230 car rental providers and 58 airport taxi suppliers are receiving a Traveller Review Award 2023. Italy has come out on top with a total of 170,638 accommodation awards, followed by Spain with 108,217, France (103,365), Germany (75,479), Croatia (64,206), Poland (60,721), UK (60,697), Greece (54,473), Brazil (53,658) and the US (46,839).

York city centre. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the unpredictable microenvironment, the world is still full of top quality hospitality, friendly hosts and a wealth of undiscovered hidden gems, including York, to provide people with incredible and memorable travel experiences. The travel company has chosen its top 10 Most Welcoming Destinations on Earth for 2023, along with ideas for things to do and places to stay. Each of these locations have all been awarded for consistently providing high quality service.

York has come in sixth place on the list above Mexico City, Mexico and Gold Coast, Australia. With its rich history dating back to the mediaeval era and its stunning architecture, York has a lot to offer for everyone, whether they are Yorkshire locals or tourists from abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This city was established by the Ancient Romans and has been preserved by city walls. It has a great selection of things to do for any traveller, from historical, picturesque buildings to charming tea shops, a visit to York is never dull.

The heart of York’s historic core is The Shambles, a 14th century cobblestone street known for its timber-framed buildings and houses with cosy cafes, traditional sweet shops and boutiques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seventh century cathedral of York Minster is one of the city’s most famous landmarks and architectural crown jewel, with its Gothic-style appearance towering above everything else in the city.

For travellers who are intrigued by spookier aspects of the city, they can take a ride on a Ghost Bus Tour which will show some of York’s most famous landmarks whilst also learning all about the scary side of the city’s background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking.com recommends visitors to stay on a quiet one-way street that overlooks Bootham Park as well as views of York Minster cathedral, as well as just a few minutes away from York’s historic centre at the beautiful Victorian guest house Bronte Guest House, a perfect stay for guests to explore the ancient city.

Most Welcoming Destinations on Earth 2023 - full list

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 - Polignano a Mare, Italy

2 - Hualien City, Taiwan

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 - San Sebastian, Spain

4 - Dresden, Germany

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 - Klaipeda, Lithuania

6 - York, UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 - Ushuaia, Argentina

8 - Porto De Galinhas, Brazil

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 - Mexico City, Mexico