The unanimous answer to this question was actually Yorkshire as a whole.

Yorkshire Post readers believe that the friendliest region in the country is God’s Own. George Leach said: “Nowhere beats Yorkshire God’s Own Country.”

Pauline Bradley said: “All of Yorkshire [are] very friendly people” and Amanda Main replied: “Too many [places] to mention.”

But the rest of you had a variety of answers, from quaint towns like Harrogate to large vibrant cities like Leeds. Some even gave witty responses.

Ian King said: “Surely where they are all lovers: so, Loversall?”

Amy Louise said: “For me, Silsden (West Yorkshire). I’m from Burnley originally, but being brought up in Silsden helped me to become the person I am today.”

So let’s take a virtual tour around Yorkshire's friendliest places (according to you).

1. Whitby With its beautiful, relaxing beaches and the hustle and bustle of the town centre, it's no surprise that a few of you said Whitby is the friendliest place in Yorkshire.

2. Ripon A small village like Ripon is populated with friendly approachable locals according to Yorkshire Post readers.

3. Richmond Eight of you replied: Richmond.

4. Harrogate One reader said: "I find Harrogate a really good night out, [I] feel safe and everybody is really friendly and chatty."