The unanimous answer to this question was actually Yorkshire as a whole.
Yorkshire Post readers believe that the friendliest region in the country is God’s Own. George Leach said: “Nowhere beats Yorkshire God’s Own Country.”
Pauline Bradley said: “All of Yorkshire [are] very friendly people” and Amanda Main replied: “Too many [places] to mention.”
But the rest of you had a variety of answers, from quaint towns like Harrogate to large vibrant cities like Leeds. Some even gave witty responses.
Ian King said: “Surely where they are all lovers: so, Loversall?”
Amy Louise said: “For me, Silsden (West Yorkshire). I’m from Burnley originally, but being brought up in Silsden helped me to become the person I am today.”
So let’s take a virtual tour around Yorkshire's friendliest places (according to you).