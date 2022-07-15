Another glorious Great Yorkshire Show makes region proud - The Yorkshire Post says

The Grand Cattle Parade held in the main ring of the Great Yorkshire Show, with over 150 cattle on display for members of public to view.

Farming, food and family fun are rarely combined so wonderfully as at the Harrogate-based event, organised with sterling application by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Rural life is of course under immense pressure at the moment –a cost of living crisis exacerbated in the countryside by problems such as increased fuel and fertiliser costs, labour-shortages and post-Brexit subsidy anxieties, all posing a genuine threat to the livelihoods of agricultural business owners.

As ever, the show has been at the forefront of taking on these issues.

For example Mark Tufnell, president of the president of the Country Land and Business Association, told visiting members that a focus on affordable housing and heritage skills is essential in reversing a decades-long exodus.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union, meanwhile told The Yorkshire Post that she hoped the Government standstill would provide a “reset moment” for future Ministers to make the rural economy a national priority.

Elsewhere, the efforts of those working to put biodiversity and sustainable farming at the heart of their labours were rewarded with the likes of the Tye Trophy.

A visit from The Princess Royal on the first of four days, as part of her role as Patron of the Shorthorn societies, continued the show’s historical links with the royal family dating back to the 19th century.

The Supreme Championship winning livestock and, for the first time, sheepdog trials, naturally also provided wholesome spectacles for those sitting in the glorious sunshine.

Country life does face unprecedented pressures.