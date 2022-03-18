Picking the perfect bunch of flowers can be tough as there are so many options out there, especially if you’re unsure of your mum’s favourite flowers.

From orchids and tulips to carnations and irises, each type of flower has a different meaning allowing people to give their mum a thoughtful bouquet.

A spokesperson at Garden Building Direct said: “Mums represent the best of us, and Mother’s Day allows people to show their appreciation and gratitude and what better way than with the perfect flower.

Peonies. (Pic credit: Boris Horvat / AFP via Getty Images)

“There are plenty of firm favourites to choose from, and if you don’t have a clue when it comes to flowers, we’re offering a helping hand.

“Every bloom has a meaning, and we’re encouraging people to look beyond the petal and pick a bunch that has significance for the person they’re giving it to. Vibrant tulips are for the mums who light up and the room they walk into, whereas a luscious lily is best suited for soft yet bold mums.”

Experts at Garden Building Direct have put together their essential guide to picking the best flowers for Mother’s Day.

Orchids

Often considered a brilliant gifting flower, their complex shape and structure are undeniably beautiful. Pick a white orchid for the luxurious and elegant mum or purple for the bold and humorous mum.

Unlike other flowers, orchids usually come in a pot to be kept as a long-lasting memory.

Tulips

Tulips are known for their perfect symmetrical form, and this is synonymous with deep, unconditional love.

Lilies

Lilies are regularly associated with motherhood and purity, making them the perfect gift this Mother’s Day.

Yellow lilies signify thankfulness, whereas pink lilies stand for femininity and admiration. Lilies are also known for their fragrant scent.

Carnations

Carnations are another type of flower of love that can be used to replace the rose.

Pink carnations are given on Mother’s Day to symbolise a mother’s pure and never-ending love.

Peonies

A bouquet of white Peony flowers radiates class and elegance.

This flower is best gifted to mums who enjoy subtle and understated arrangements around the home.

Roses

Roses are always the go-to flower for special occasions.

Instead of a typically romantic red rose, why not choose a peach rose as this colour signifies gratitude and admiration.

Freesias

Reserved for special people in your life, freesias are sweet-smelling flowers and they come in various colours.

Purple freesias are meant for royalty so give them to the queen in your life.

Sunflowers

Sunflowers are designed to brighten up anyone’s day, as it is a symbol of luck and lasting happiness.

Gerberas

The cheery nature of these versatile flowers represents happiness, friendship and warmth.

The Celts believed gerberas were meant to calm the stresses of everyday life, so this bunch is best suited for the easygoing and chilled mum.

Violets

This flower is known for attracting wildlife; they are vibrant, full of life and one of the friendliest plants.