Yorkshire Post readers share what their mums have done that have changed their lives

We asked Yorkshire Post readers what their mums have done that have changed their lives for the better - here are their answers.

Mother-figures have huge impacts on our lives and on Mother’s Day we are reminded of the ways in which they have raised us to be who we are today.

It’s not just about taking your mother out for a meal, afternoon tea or treating her to a spa day, Mother’s Day is also about reflecting on the ways she has changed your life and communicating these thoughts with her.

There are many ways to celebrate the female role model in your life and one way is to list the unforgettable ways they have made you feel loved and supported.

“She supported me when I told her I was pregnant at 17 in the 1970's. I had my daughter and she did everything she could to help us stay together and look after our daughter! I will never forget that!” - Sue Denton

“She gave me unconditional love.” - Kathryn Riley

“Mum made me promise never to tell lies. That has stuck by me and been passed onto my children.” - Lisa Bontoft

“She wasn’t a good mum. Made me more determined to be a good mum and always put my children first xx” - Gail Simmons

“She pointed out the hypocrisy and faults of the Catholic church. My six years of parochial school probably did so much irreparable psychological damage.” - Christopher Domres

“She told me I should sort my life out. It took many years to get it sorted. Sadly she wasn’t here to see it happen.” - Patricia Holmes

“'Education is never wasted' She said to me after not getting the 'A' level results I wanted & needed. She was right. Love you Mum.” - Andrew Buckley

“Encouraged me to become a teacher.” - Margaret Hassall

“She adopted me.” - Marianne Nevard

“All her sacrifices for me, putting my needs always before her own…” - Olivia Elisabeth English

“Taught me how to communicate, understand feelings and sing my heart out.” - Moira Plummer

“In my early teens I was always at the height of fashion because we would watch Top of the Pops and whichever singers such as Sandie Shaw or Lulu were wearing my mum would make me an identical outfit. We'd go shopping for material, buckles or buttons and then she'd set to work on her Singer sewing machine. I'll never forget those times we shared.” - Vivien Smith

“Taught me how to survive on very little.” - Kathy Hampton Culver

“Helped me by minding my kids (and loving them) so I could go to work.” - Kaeleen Rose

“Instructed me in sewing and ironing, cleaning and shopping from an early age because she was too ill.” - Joseph Rodgers

“Adopted me.” - Sue Williams

“Be kind to people and know right from wrong.” - Susan Allewell

“Loved me.” - Susan Skelding

“Unconditional love.” - Jean Wilkinson

“Been my best friend.” - Pat Hogden

“Brought me up.” - Kelvin Wane

“There are multiple answers to this … however the single biggest action was to adopt me & for that I will be forever grateful. Equally the love I received & reciprocated is immeasurable!!! Love you Jane Holmes.” - Lizzy Tyler

“Always been there for me with unconditional love.” - Sharon Hope

“Help me out a million times! Respect.” - Stephen Locking

“Read me poetry and let me stay up late to watch Black and White Horror Films.” - Zulu Dalek

“She was a doctor.” - Cape Cod