Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I judge animals on the size of their poo, and alpaca poo is very manageable,” says the 53-year-old with a laugh, and she means it. When deciding whether to buy her three alpacas, she remembers: “I just stood and watched them go to the toilet for about an hour and thought, ‘How tough is that to clean?’”

The British Indian chef is as passionate about her animals as she is about teaching people “humble cooking, the stuff you throw together with what’s dying in the fridge, what’s rotting in the veg rack and what’s in the freezer.” Her new ITV1 show, Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen, combines the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series gives us a glimpse into the Wirral-based chef’s farm, where she whips up chicken Dhansak and dahl in her outdoor kitchen, and those cuddly alpacas roam, joined by four horses, two tiny dogs, guinea fowl, chickens and ducks, and potentially in the future, a miniature donkey, poo dependent.

Chef Nisha Katona. Photo: ITV/PA

And don’t worry, you can become emotionally attached to her animals; they are absolutely not on the menu. “I don’t even eat the eggs my chickens give,” says Katona. “Every single night I go out and just stand with the animals, sit with the goats or the alpacas. They are honestly part of my family. I couldn’t eat them, I love them.”

The series kicks off boldly, focussing on one of the most unassuming of ingredients that many of us deliberately avoid: lentils. To Katona, they’re a delicious kind of magic and “the cornerstone of Indian cooking”.

Episode one is also packed with tips: swap coriander for lemon zest if someone hates it, freeze ice cube trays of blitzed garlic and ginger to save time, slosh your dahl back into the pan you tempered your spices in “because we literally don’t want to waste one seed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is pure Katona, trying to up-skill us in every moment. “I don’t want people to just blindly follow things. I want to give them the skills. It’s almost like teaching them the neural pathways of an Indian grandmother,” says Katona. “The more you can give people a story behind why something happens, they’re not then clinging to a recipe. I never want people to think, ‘I’ve got to get the recipe book out,’ to do something. I want it to be in their memories and their stories, in their heads and their fingers.”

Katona built her first 23 restaurants outside of London (she now has one in the capital, with another opening soon), in places like Preston, Sheffield, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow. “Cities that I think need social capital,” she says. “Programmes like this just enhance that mission of mine, which is to show people that there is a great life to be had at a non-punishing rent outside of London.”

In November, Katona stepped down from the Great British Menu on BBC, and if you’re upset, you aren’t half as upset as she is. “I’m so sad! I was FaceTiming with [co-judge] Tom [Kerridge] last night!” she says. “It makes me want to cry to know I’m not working with them. I love them so much.”

But she explains she’s got to “pick my battles.” “This year, I’m building another five or six restaurants, and I wasn’t seeing my family. I wasn’t living life – what’s the point working that hard when you’re sitting and eating on your own in a hotel in the evenings? That’s not life. So I had to step off that stage. It’s got to be one of the hardest decisions I’ve made, because I love them and the show.”