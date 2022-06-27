National Armed Forces Day: Watch stunning highlights of the Red Arrows aerial display from all directions

In the video we’ve compiled from some of the footage of the event posted on social media, TikTok user @jackielerm mixes together the view from the Red Arrows cockpit of the flight with her view as a spectator on the ground.

As well as the formation team, @jackielerm posted a video of the Eurofighter Typhoon which can be seen flying above the sea.

@MeJulaay who also attended the national event held in Scarborough this year, captured footage of the Red Arrows as they flew over the harbour.

Red Arrows wow crowds at National Armed Forces Day

Furthermore, @andy__mac managed to capture views of the Red Arrows from the stunning seaside.