National Science and Media Museum: Everything you need to know about Bradford museum reopening

One of Yorkshire’s most well-loved museums is finally set to reopen its doors in January, some 18 months after being closed for a major refurbishment.

The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford will open in time for the kick-off of celebrations to mark the City of Culture 2025.

Some £6m has been spent on the refurbishment, which will eventually include two new permanent galleries as well as a new foyer and redesigned shop.

Its director, Jo Quinton-Tulloch, told the Yorkshire Post of her anticipation of the reopening, which is on January 8.

An artist's impression of the new foyer at the National Media and Science Museum in Bradford

She said: “We’re incredibly excited that we’re now so close to reopening the museum. The work we’ve been doing is really transformational.

“We know it’s a flagship institution within the city centre.and that throughout the year Bradford will be welcoming millions of people as part of City of Culture.

“It feels very strange to be in a museum that has not had visitors for so long.”

While the two new galleries, Sound and Vision, will not be open until summer, Ms Quinton-Tulloch offered a teaser of what is to come.

She said: “There’s some some really important objects that tell the origins or the starting points for so much of the world that we now live in, which is full of sound and vision technologies.

“That includes the first photographic negative which was created by William Henry Fox Talbot, and the camera that was used to take the first moving images by Louis Le Prince the creator of the first known film, Roundhay Garden Scene. We’ll be showing that film in the gallery.”

Other highlights include the apparatus of television inventor John Logie Baird, and the cameras used to create the infamous Cottingley fairy photographs by schoolgirls Elsie Wright and Frances Griffiths.

“The galleries are really rich and wherever possible, we’re showing Yorkshire and Bradford stories too,” Ms Quinton-Tulloch said.

A key part of encouraging local visitors is to keep the museum free at the point of entry. Ms Quinton-Tulloch said: “I think everyone should have free access to arts and culture. I'm also very aware that still not everyone feels that museums are places for them, and that might be because they've never visited before. They've never had the opportunity to come. And so it's still really important to remove that barrier.

“We want visitors to come from across the country and after the across the world, to find out, to celebrate with us, to share these amazing opportunities inside of Bradford and Yorkshire.”

Forming a key part of the re-opening programme is a new exhibition of the work of one of Bradford’s most famous sons, David Hockney.

David Hockney: Pieced Together showcases Hockney’s video installation capturing Woldgate Woods in the Yorkshire countryside through the four seasons, with each screen showing a different perspective of the country lane.

Other highlights will include a refurbishment of the museum’s beloved video games archive into a new area called Power Up.