UPDATE: Neil has been found safe and well on the morning of August 1.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re pleased to confirm that the missing 63-year-old man from Selby has been located safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him, your support is invaluable.”

Neil Smethurst has been missing since this morning. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Police)

On July 31, the police issued an urgent appeal for the public’s help to locate Neil Smethurst, who went missing from his home address in the Womersley area of Selby on the morning of July 31.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Neil is believed to have left on foot sometime after 8am and we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

“He is described as a stocky build with dark greying hair. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and either a white or black t-shirt with a navy jacket and grey Sketchers trainers.