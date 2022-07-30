North Yorkshire Police say they were ‘extremely concerned’ for Mr Towers’ welfare after the 67-year-old man went missing after leaving the Unicorn Hotel, a Wetherspoons pub in Ripon, on July 29.

A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare. He is around 5ft 6in in height with a bald head and short, grey goatee beard. He is believed to be wearing khaki cargo trousers, a light green/beige t-shirt with a black image on the front, brown leather shoes and a jumper (or possibly fleece) tied around his shoulders.

“He was seen leaving the hotel and turning immediately left towards Duck Hill and Kirkgate.”

Philip Towers.

He was missing since 11pm last night (July 29).

Following this statement by the police, he was found safe and well today (July 30) at 3.19pm.