North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing man, Neil Smethurst, who has gone missing from his home address in the Womersley area of Selby on the morning of July 31.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Neil is believed to have left on foot sometime after 8am and we are extremely concerned for his welfare.
“He is described as a stocky build with dark greying hair. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and either a white or black t-shirt with a navy jacket and grey Sketchers trainers.
“He is known to have links to Selby, Castleford, Goole and Barnsley.”
Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Neil please call the police on 101 quoting the reference number: NYP-31072022-0168 or call 999 for an immediate sighting.