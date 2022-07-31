North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing man, Neil Smethurst, who has gone missing from his home address in the Womersley area of Selby on the morning of July 31.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Neil is believed to have left on foot sometime after 8am and we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He is described as a stocky build with dark greying hair. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans and either a white or black t-shirt with a navy jacket and grey Sketchers trainers.

Neil Smethurst has been missing since this morning. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Police)

“He is known to have links to Selby, Castleford, Goole and Barnsley.”