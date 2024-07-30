New book of memories of treasure hunts and adventures to inspire children to go outdoors

Word Hunt Adventures is designed like a treasure hunt for hidden words using map-reading, clues, riddles, mystery solving and crosswords. The book features 15 top destinations – from Harrogate to Hawes, and York to Staithes – and is perfect for getting kids exploring Yorkshire’s most beautiful villages, towns and cities.

Lorna said: “When we first arrived back, I loved exploring the historic villages, towns and cities in Yorkshire. I admired how every street had a story, an old sign or a hidden alleyway. There were so many castles to explore, abbeys and rivers; Yorkshire is like a treasure trove of adventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My children weren’t as excited as I was to explore, so I looked for treasure hunts to keep them occupied while I indulged in my expeditions. As I wanted to visit so many places, it would have been quite an investment in all the individual treasure hunts available.”

Richmond author Lorna Garrity has created a puzzle book for family days out in Yorkshire inspired by her own childhood memories of treasure hunts and I-spy.

Lorna, a life coach and poet, mapped out a word hunt for Richmond using words carved above doorways and on plaques on historic monuments – with the idea to give it to local schools.

She said: “I had so much fun, I decided to do another town, and another village and a city. And 15 locations later, Word Hunt Adventures was born.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book takes you to ruined castles, old churchyards and historic streets as well as down winding alleyways, past playgrounds and along riversides.

Lorna said: “So much of children’s activities these days are around a screen whether that’s on a phone, tablet or television. By having a fun reason to get out and about hopefully the summer holidays can be a time of exploring and finding out about your local environment.”

By using the maps to find clues in unexpected places, each word is entered into a crossword puzzle. When completed, this reveals a mystery, motivational word.

And if anyone in the family likes steam trains, the book contains three North Yorkshire Moors Railway locations; Whitby, Pickering and the village of Goathland – the setting for Hogsmeade Station in the first Harry Potter film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna, who left a corporate IT career in Sydney, Australia, for life in Yorkshire, explained: “I’m a huge fan of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, it’s like stepping back in time or journeying to Hogwarts. Plus, one adult ticket gets you a year of free travel – and the kids go free!

“Every location in the book has its own hidden treasures to uncover, and its own unique magic. All you need for a family adventure day out is the book, a pen and a picnic.”